Brokerages Anticipate Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.41). Ranger Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.96% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

