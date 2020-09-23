Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.70. Saul Centers posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.66. 2,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,083. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 215,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

