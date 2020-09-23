Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 3,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,088. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

