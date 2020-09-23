Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post $12.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.25 million and the lowest is $12.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $11.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $50.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.51 million to $50.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.54 million, with estimates ranging from $52.91 million to $58.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 210,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,088. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.