Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post sales of $28.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.80 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $24.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $115.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $119.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.58 million, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $167.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million.

BLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 67,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

