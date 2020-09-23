Brokerages Expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baytex Energy.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $110.15 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,131,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 253,061 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 271,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 97.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 218.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,882,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,976,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTE traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baytex Energy (BTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.