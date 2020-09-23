Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 138,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,938. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,186,000 after purchasing an additional 368,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,547 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

