Brokerages Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.20. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

Several analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRKL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,336. The firm has a market cap of $666.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.