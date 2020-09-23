Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,757. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 52.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 141,743 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 11.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 77.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.