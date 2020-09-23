Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.37. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 8,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 82.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $616,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

