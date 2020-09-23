Brokerages Expect CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.0% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

