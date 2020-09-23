Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($1.21). Express posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.32). Express had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Express in a research report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Express from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 169,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,835. Express has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Express by 50.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Express by 182.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Express by 198.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Express by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Express by 146.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,940 shares during the period.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

