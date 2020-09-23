Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($5.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 37.2% in the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDEN traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. 223,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,637. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $387.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

