Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $895.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $895.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $864.00 million. KB Home posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. KB Home’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

NYSE:KBH opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.96. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.86.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

