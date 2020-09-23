Brokerages Expect Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

MTRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. State Street Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 703,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 105,904 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 211,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 415,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 1,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $220.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

