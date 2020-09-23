Brokerages Expect Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Natural.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.36. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.