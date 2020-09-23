Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.71. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 927,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,881. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after buying an additional 567,849 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

