Brokerages Expect Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.62. Post posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Post from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

NYSE POST traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.04. 482,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,514. Post has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.87 per share, with a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,361.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 20.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

