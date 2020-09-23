Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce sales of $102.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.97 million. Rambus reported sales of $101.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $415.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.00 million to $416.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $438.29 million, with estimates ranging from $431.60 million to $442.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 17,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $257,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,425 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,884 shares of company stock valued at $319,680 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rambus by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 11.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 368,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

