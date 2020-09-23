Brokerages Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 153,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 million, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,789.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $130,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 961,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,313.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,699 shares of company stock valued at $928,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.