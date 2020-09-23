Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.32. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on UTI shares. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of UTI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 265,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $200.23 million, a PE ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,630.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,800. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth $702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 476.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 75.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

