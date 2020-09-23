Brokerages Expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

WRI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 1,012,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

