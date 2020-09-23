Brokerages Expect Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

NYSE:WIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. 18,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Wipro by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.