Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to report sales of $4.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $6.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $320,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,331.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $17.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $62.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XERS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XERS opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

