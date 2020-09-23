Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to report sales of $4.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the highest is $6.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $320,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,331.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $17.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $62.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XERS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XERS opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.45. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.