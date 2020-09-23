Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT at $85.31

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $82.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.