Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Target Price at C$20.20

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.20.

ERO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$21.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.61. 122,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.