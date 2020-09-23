Brokerages Set F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $158.37

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $36,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $120.35 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

