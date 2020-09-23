Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $20.40

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. 1,350,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

