Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT at $10.30

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLLGF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF remained flat at $$7.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

