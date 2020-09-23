Brokerages Set Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) PT at $37.33

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

SYKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 266,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,263. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

