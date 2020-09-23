Brokerages Set Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT at $30.50

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Trustmark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trustmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trustmark by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 12,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,756. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

