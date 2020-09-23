Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ: BRKL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/17/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

9/16/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

9/14/2020 – Brookline Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

9/9/2020 – Brookline Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

8/21/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

8/12/2020 – Brookline Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Brookline Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,336. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

