Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce $75.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.89 million and the highest is $76.50 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $71.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $293.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.90 million to $296.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $286.45 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $289.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

BRKL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 6,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 230.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 250,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

