Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.62

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.62 and traded as high as $75.94. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $75.84, with a volume of 677,111 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BF.B. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

