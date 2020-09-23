BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -84.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

BRT stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRT. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

