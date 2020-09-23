Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post $485.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $491.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $479.36 million. Bruker posted sales of $521.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Bruker stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.27. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,278,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,631,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Bruker by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bruker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

