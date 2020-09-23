Bryan R. Martin Sells 3,936 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $59,079.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryan R. Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Bryan R. Martin sold 1,215 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $18,370.80.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 1,017,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 8X8 by 11.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

