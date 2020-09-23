BTC Lite (BTCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $49,062.58 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.73 or 0.04406649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00058934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

