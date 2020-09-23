Burst Market Capitalization Achieves $6.84 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Burst has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $8,057.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,104,634,108 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars.

