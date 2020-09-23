Bytecoin One Day Volume Tops $13,886.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $25.46 million and $13,886.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00881025 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003497 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.