Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Cache Exploration shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 83,100 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

