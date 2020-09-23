CACHE Gold Tops 1-Day Volume of $151,084.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $151,084.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $61.42 or 0.00582999 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043448 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.04388908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034297 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,145 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

