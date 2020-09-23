Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 516.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 224.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 254,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.29 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

