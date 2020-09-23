Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 136.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 50.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

