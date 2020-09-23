Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.39. 2,647,378 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,158,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Callon Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.91.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

