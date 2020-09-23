Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.46 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

CM opened at C$101.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.1199998 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total transaction of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,735.85. Also, Director Nanci Ellen Caldwell acquired 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$99.45 per share, with a total value of C$79,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,736.20.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

