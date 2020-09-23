Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7065 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway has increased its dividend by 69.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $14.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

CP opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $312.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

