Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.28. Canstar Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,660 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

