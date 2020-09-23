CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.51

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAPITA GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $630.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

