Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CCBG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

